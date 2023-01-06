FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($26.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($26.49). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($26.60) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.77 EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of NBR opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.