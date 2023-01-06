FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.73 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.