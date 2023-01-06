FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.42. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

