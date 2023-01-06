FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arlo Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arlo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arlo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

