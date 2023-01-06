FY2022 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of CCEP opened at $55.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after buying an additional 580,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 2,235,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after buying an additional 333,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.