FY2022 EPS Estimates for Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Indivior in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Indivior Price Performance

About Indivior

INVVY stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. Indivior has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

