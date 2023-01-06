FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 267.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.