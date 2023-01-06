FY2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Shares of MS opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 213,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 72,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

