FY2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.44 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $73.09 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $9,926,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $3,499,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

