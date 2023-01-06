FY2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.17.

PD stock opened at C$98.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$47.13 and a 52 week high of C$116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.80 million.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

