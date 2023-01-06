FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tullow Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.82) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

