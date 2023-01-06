FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

KRC opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

