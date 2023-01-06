Gas (GAS) Price Tops $1.98 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00011805 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $116.78 million and $2.68 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00443512 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.02200479 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30300289 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
