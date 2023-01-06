GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.
GEE Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.