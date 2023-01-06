GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

