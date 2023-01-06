General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,091 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of General Mills worth $92,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $84.41 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

