Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 35,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Genius Brands International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

