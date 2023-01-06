Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to 3,600.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $632.12.
Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.9 %
GMAB opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50.
Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.