Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to 3,600.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $632.12.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

GMAB opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 359.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.