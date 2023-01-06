Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,012,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,737.5 days.
Geox Stock Performance
Shares of GXSBF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $0.82.
Geox Company Profile
