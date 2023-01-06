Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,012,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,737.5 days.

Geox Stock Performance

Shares of GXSBF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Get Geox alerts:

Geox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.