Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of GB stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. Global Blue Group has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.