Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.30–$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $2.81 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes



GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.



