Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.31% of Grand Canyon Education worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $114.33.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.30 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education



Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

