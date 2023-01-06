Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Price Performance
NYSE:GWRE opened at $60.71 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.20.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.