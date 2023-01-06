Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $60.71 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

