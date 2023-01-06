GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $44.49 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

