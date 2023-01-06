Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $357.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

