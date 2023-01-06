Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 56.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.5 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $271.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.65. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

