Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

