Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

