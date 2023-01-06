Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 197,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 328,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Shares of DHR opened at $255.23 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $309.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.