Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

