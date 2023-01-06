Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

