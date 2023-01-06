Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 199 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $395.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $404.65.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,149. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.42.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.