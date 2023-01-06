Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 657 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

American Water Works stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.