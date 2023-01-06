Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 60,549 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,549 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

