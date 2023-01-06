Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.4 %

ZTS opened at $145.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $220.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

