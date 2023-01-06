Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,737 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

