Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.68% of Brunswick worth $33,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

