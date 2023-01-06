Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.42% of Masimo worth $30,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masimo Stock Performance

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $151.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $265.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

