Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,058 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

