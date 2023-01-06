Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 42.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after buying an additional 181,879 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

ISRG opened at $268.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $341.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

