Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

