Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.08 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $309.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $563.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

