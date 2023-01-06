Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.61 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Corning worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 100.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

