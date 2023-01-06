Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.09 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.