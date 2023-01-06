Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $24.53 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,229.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 312,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 289,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

KEYS stock opened at $168.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

