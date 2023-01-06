Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $28.90 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $294.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.89 and its 200 day moving average is $329.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.