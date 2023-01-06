Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $33.18 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

