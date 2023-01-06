Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $35.28 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

