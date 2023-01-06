Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7 %

CVS opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.