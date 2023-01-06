Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.64% of National Bank worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Bank by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.95. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,412,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

