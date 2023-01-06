Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,345 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.
Insider Activity at American Tower
American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average is $233.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
